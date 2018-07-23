2,935 Shares in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 6,792.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 56.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $73.90. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,484. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $785.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.05 million. sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Sidoti raised NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 6,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $398,618.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,056,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,872. Corporate insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

