$27.71 Million in Sales Expected for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) to report sales of $27.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $27.91 million. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A reported sales of $25.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A will report full-year sales of $112.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $114.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $125.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $129.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A.

Get CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 38.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 44.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A opened at $10.07 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.11.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.