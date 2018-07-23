$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) to report $26.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.92 million and the lowest is $24.71 million. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $111.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.12 million to $117.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $182.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $163.55 million to $228.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KERX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 112,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 333,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 260,485 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals traded down $0.02, hitting $4.31, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 483,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,242. The company has a market cap of $521.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.66. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

