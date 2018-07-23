$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to report $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. J C Penney posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $12.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of J C Penney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of J C Penney to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. J C Penney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,816 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 762,223 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 314,821 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,544 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J C Penney stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,031,871. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $785.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.71.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

