1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 1st Constitution Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2298057168855 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $53,370.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

