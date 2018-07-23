$18.01 Million in Sales Expected for EMCORE Co. (EMKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will announce sales of $18.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $18.03 million. EMCORE reported sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $82.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.57 million to $84.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.09 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). EMCORE had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMKR. ValuEngine lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on EMCORE from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

EMCORE opened at $5.30 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. EMCORE has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EMCORE by 21.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 29.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 48.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

