17,649 Shares in Centene Corp (CNC) Acquired by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $44,885,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $27,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,750 shares of company stock worth $28,461,313. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centene from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

Shares of Centene opened at $135.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Centene had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

