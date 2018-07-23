$14.80 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post $14.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $65.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.71 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 21.77%.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Orion Energy Systems traded down $0.02, reaching $1.03, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,263. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.25.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green acquired 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $31,087.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 504,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,002.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Hull acquired 39,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $35,350.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 199,457 shares of company stock valued at $188,755. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Energy Systems stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,685 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 10.36% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

