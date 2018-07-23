$134.75 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Corp (GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to report $134.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.75 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $131.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $528.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.03 million to $536.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $561.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $552.02 million to $571.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GP Strategies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GP Strategies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GP Strategies by 1,392.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 115,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

