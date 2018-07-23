$12.25 Million in Sales Expected for RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) will post sales of $12.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. RGC Resources posted sales of $11.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full year sales of $66.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $67.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RGC Resources.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). RGC Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 37.7% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 128,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 63.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,409. RGC Resources has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

