11,614 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Union Pacific comprises 5.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2,292.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 144,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $141.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.