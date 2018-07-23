11,190 Shares in XL Group Ltd (XL) Acquired by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in XL Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

XL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded XL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. XL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

Shares of XL Group opened at $56.26 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . XL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.15). XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that XL Group Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.78%.

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

