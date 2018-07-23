$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, insider Gerrard Schmid bought 8,300 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $97,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 3,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,300 shares of company stock valued at $547,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,907,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,781,000 after buying an additional 140,297 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 9.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,991,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,824,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 384,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 82.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 776,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 40.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,705,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 488,355 shares during the period.

DBD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 851,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,872. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $884.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

