-$0.98 EPS Expected for KemPharm Inc (KMPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). KemPharm posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Cohen acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $50,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 10.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 15,976.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 1,847.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KemPharm opened at $4.70 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

