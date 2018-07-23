$0.81 EPS Expected for NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NutriSystem’s earnings. NutriSystem posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NutriSystem will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NutriSystem.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.85 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 7.65%. NutriSystem’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price objective on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NutriSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,695.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NutriSystem by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,734,000 after buying an additional 252,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NutriSystem by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 237,914 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NutriSystem by 1,457.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in NutriSystem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NutriSystem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the period.

NutriSystem traded up $0.40, hitting $40.40, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 20,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $67.95.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

