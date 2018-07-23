$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (SCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $636,775.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,525.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,651,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $202,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 46,069.2% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $263,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

