$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stephens downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hormel Foods traded down $0.32, reaching $36.93, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 69,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,848. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 30.0% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

