$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stephens downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hormel Foods traded down $0.32, reaching $36.93, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 69,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,848. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 30.0% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply