$0.36 EPS Expected for Sunrun Inc (RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.59. Sunrun reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sunrun had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $144.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,320,990 shares of company stock worth $39,191,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 99.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,998,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sunrun by 263.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 697,044 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 114.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 232,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 146,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.88.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

