$0.34 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $676,320. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 107,727.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,821,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 2,819,239 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,493,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,353,000 after buying an additional 2,812,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4,960.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,277,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after buying an additional 2,232,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,100,000.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

