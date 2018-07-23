$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (TDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.95 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of Teradata traded up $0.93, hitting $42.29, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teradata by 81.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

