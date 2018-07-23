-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Intevac had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 243.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,456. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

