$0.06 EPS Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. On Deck Capital reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. On Deck Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONDK. TheStreet upgraded On Deck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered On Deck Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on On Deck Capital in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of ONDK stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 28.81, a current ratio of 28.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In other On Deck Capital news, Director Neil E. Wolfson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $30,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,768.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah Breslow purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 528,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 510,209 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in On Deck Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in On Deck Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,152,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

