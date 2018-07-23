$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. I.D. Systems posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

IDSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on I.D. Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 96,747 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $577,579.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Adam Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 174,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,888 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in I.D. Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in I.D. Systems by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDSY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956. I.D. Systems has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

