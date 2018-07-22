Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Shares Down 24.1%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares fell 24.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.91. 4,007,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,131% from the average session volume of 325,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Rapp bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

