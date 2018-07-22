Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.87. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Rapp acquired 5,885 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,498.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.