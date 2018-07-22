Zlancer Market Capitalization Tops $207,728.00 (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Zlancer has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Zlancer has a market cap of $207,728.00 and approximately $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zlancer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003884 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00448950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00162660 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024080 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Zlancer Profile

Zlancer’s genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD . The official website for Zlancer is zlancer.net . The official message board for Zlancer is medium.com/@zlancer

Zlancer Token Trading

Zlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

