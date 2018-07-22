ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) Earning Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZEALAND PHARMA/S earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7873188713252 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S traded up $0.17, hitting $15.45, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 460.98% and a negative return on equity of 75.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

