Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.69 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $17,932.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003891 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00448865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00160639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024117 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Zap

Zap’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,063,159 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

