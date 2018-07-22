Zalando (ZAL) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.80 ($55.05).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando opened at €47.74 ($56.16) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.