Zacks: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CLUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Town Sports International to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Town Sports International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

In related news, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp bought 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $32,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,439,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 100,672 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Town Sports International traded down $0.20, hitting $13.80, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 114,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,103. The stock has a market cap of $375.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 2.67. Town Sports International has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.03 million. analysts predict that Town Sports International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

