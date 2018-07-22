Zacks: J Alexanders Holdings Inc (JAX) Given $15.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in J Alexanders by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J Alexanders in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in J Alexanders by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in J Alexanders by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J Alexanders in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

JAX opened at $11.10 on Thursday. J Alexanders has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of -0.13.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). J Alexanders had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $61.91 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that J Alexanders will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Alexanders (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.