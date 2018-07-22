Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $136.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of J.B. Hunt have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018. Both the metrics also improved on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by higher freight rates and higher shipping demand. A favorable pricing environment and lower tax rates also contributed to the strong earnings report. Moreover, the company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are impressive. The positivity revolving around the stcoks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being revised upward 1.4% in the last seven days. However, high driver wages are pushing up operating expenses. Additionally, increased capital expenditures are likely to weigh on the bottom line going forward.”

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.79.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $156,897.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 16,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,818.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,930 shares of company stock worth $33,663,985 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,045,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.