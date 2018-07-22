Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gilead is now banking on its HIV franchise and newer avenues like the CAR-T therapy to drive growth. The HIV franchise maintains momentum driven by the rapid adoption of Descovy-based regimens. The FDA approval of Biktarvy has further widened the portfolio. Biktarvy has also been approved in Europe which should boost sales further. The initial uptake of Yescarta is encouraging in the United States and the CHMP gave a positive opinion on the same. Meanwhile, Gilead is intending to foray into the NASH market with selonsertib and filgotinib. Both the candidates are being evaluated in late stage studies and a tentative approval will diversify Gilead’s portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Estimates for Q2 are up by two cents in the last thirty days ahead of the results (scheduled for July 25). However, Gilead’s HCV franchise is under pressure due to competitive and pricing pressure.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.26.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $431,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,367,482. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

