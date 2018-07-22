Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qiwi (QIWI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Qiwi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiwi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Qiwi opened at $16.07 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.89. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The credit services provider reported $17.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $17.34. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumac Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

