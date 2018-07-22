Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) to Hold

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays cut their price target on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR opened at $48.20 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $452.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 30.70%. equities analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

