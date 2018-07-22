Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Entertainment is a diversified gaming company that owns and operates casinos in Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Argentina and is pursuing the development of a hotel and casino resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Company also receives lease income from two card club casinos, both in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. “

Get Pinnacle Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNK. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment opened at $34.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.64 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 2.66%. Pinnacle Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.