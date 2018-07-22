Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dominion Energy (D) to Hold

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “In last three months, shares of Dominion Energy have gained higher than its industry. Dominion Energy is benefiting from its regulated growth projects and synergies from Questar’s acquisition. The company’s expansion of electric transmission, natural gas facilities and midstream assets are strong positives. Its merger deal with SCANA received FERC Nod and is going to be immediately accretive to earnings of the company. However, any delay in ongoing capital projects could adversely impact profitability of the company. Reduction in solar investment tax credits and share dilution may affect its future results. The company and its gas unit’s dependency upon third-party producers for natural gas supply increases risk.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.39.

Shares of Dominion Energy opened at $71.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,037,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

