Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 16.00%.

SANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of S&W Seed traded up $0.05, hitting $3.35, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of -0.68. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

In other S&W Seed news, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 76,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $256,422.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 285,102 shares of company stock valued at $977,893. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 43.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 820.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 123.0% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 560,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 308,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

