Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $670.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $54,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $75,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $847,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.