Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Navios Maritime Partners posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navios Maritime Partners.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners opened at $2.03 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $340.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.