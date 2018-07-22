Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will announce $10.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Alimera Sciences reported sales of $10.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year sales of $43.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.70 million to $44.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $60.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,424. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.62. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.