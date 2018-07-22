Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) to Post $1.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.10. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.62 million. Tupperware Brands had a positive return on equity of 401.48% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

TUP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 648,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,939. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director De Castro Antonio Monteiro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,246.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $21,834,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 241.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 383,891 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 107.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,938,000 after acquiring an additional 298,940 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 783,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 846,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,099,000 after acquiring an additional 168,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

