Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to report $70.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $292.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.78 million to $304.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $431.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $425.70 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.43. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy opened at $35.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $720.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,369,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after acquiring an additional 969,239 shares in the last quarter. Venor Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 915,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 400,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 315,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

