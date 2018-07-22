Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aqua America Inc (WTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will post sales of $215.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aqua America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.20 million and the lowest is $211.56 million. Aqua America posted sales of $203.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full year sales of $853.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.00 million to $881.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $897.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $920.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 29.59%. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of Aqua America traded down $0.26, reaching $36.43, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 461,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.45. Aqua America has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the second quarter worth $128,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Aqua America by 122.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the second quarter worth $240,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

