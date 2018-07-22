Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Corp (AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $999.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to post $999.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $908.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $790.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.54 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Antero Resources by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Antero Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources traded down $0.07, reaching $21.16, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,144,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

