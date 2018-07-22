Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will announce sales of $2.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 million to $9.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $17.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMRX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,347,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,659,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,599,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,917,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics opened at $14.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

