Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report sales of $315.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.29 million to $319.50 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $284.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $27,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of Sleep Number traded up $0.06, reaching $31.37, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 309,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,089. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.