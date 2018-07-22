Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp opened at $28.49 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

