Zacks: Analysts Expect EQT Co. (EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

EQT opened at $55.68 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. EQT has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EQT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EQT by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,940 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,650 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,210,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.