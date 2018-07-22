Zacks: Analysts Expect Aecom (ACM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to announce sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Aecom reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year sales of $19.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.65 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $21.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $56,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,410. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,728,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,919,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,308,000 after buying an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 202.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 206,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aecom traded down $0.56, hitting $32.61, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,647. Aecom has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

